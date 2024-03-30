LOADING ERROR LOADING

Sally Field doesn’t believe the third time is the charm when it comes to marriage.

The Forrest Gump actor, who has been married twice, told Julia Louis-Dreyfus that she “can’t imagine” tying the knot again and laughed at the thought.

“It would certainly all depend on meeting somebody I wanted to spend more than 37 seconds with,” Field said on the latest episode of Louis-Dreyfus’ podcast, Wiser Than Me, released on Wednesday.

“So I don’t know,” the actor said as Louis-Dreyfus laughed.

“I was never really good at picking a partner for myself, and so I can’t blame them ― men. We were not a good match,” Field explained. “Several people that I was dating or around would say, ‘Why can’t you treat me the way you treat your sons?’ Uh, because you’re not my son...”

Sally Field attends the premiere of HBO's “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” on March 2, 2022, in Los Angeles. JC Olivera via Getty Images

“I’ve just never been good at picking a partner to be with who would be loving, and know me and not want to change me, and also be challenging to me, but wouldn’t be hoping that I would be less than what I am,” the Lincoln actor shared. “You know, [they would say] ‘Be less so that I don’t feel like I have to be more.’”

Field was previously married to Steven Craig and Alan Greisman ― and had a high-profile relationship when she dated her former co-star, Burt Reynolds.

While Reynolds has called Field the “love of my life,” Field has shared less than rosy memories of her on-and-off relationship with the actor.

Reynolds apparently “was not happy” when Field was up for Best Actress at the Oscars in 1980 and told his then-partner he “was not going to go” as her date to the ceremony. Field won Best Actress at both the Oscars and Cannes that year.