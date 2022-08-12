Salman Rushdie Attacked Onstage At Event In Upstate New York

Author Salman Rushdie is tended to after he was attacked during a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in Chautauqua, New York. via Associated Press

Author Salman Rushdie, whose writing led to death threats in the 1980s, has been attacked onstage at an event in western New York, according to The Associated Press.

Rushdie was reportedly attacked on Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution.

An Associated Press reporter witnessed a man storm the stage as Rushdie was being introduced. The author was taken or fell to the floor, and the man was restrained.

Rushdie’s condition was not immediately known.

Author Salman Rushdie in 2018. via Associated Press

Rushdie’s book The Satanic Verses has been banned in Iran since 1988, as many Muslims consider it to be blasphemous. A year later, Iran’s late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and issued a fatwa, calling for Rushdie’s execution.

A bounty of over $3 million has also been offered for anyone who kills Rushdie.

Iran’s government has long since distanced itself from Khomeini’s decree, but anti-Rushdie sentiment has lingered. In 2012, a semi-official Iranian religious foundation raised the bounty for Rushdie from $2.8 million to $3.3 million.

Rushdie dismissed that threat at the time, saying there was “no evidence” of people being interested in the reward.

That year, Rushdie published a memoir, Joseph Anton, about the fatwa. The title came from the pseudonym Rushdie had used while in hiding.

Rushdie rose to prominence with his Booker Prize-winning 1981 novel Midnight’s Children, but his name became known around the world after The Satanic Verses.

The Chautauqua Institution, about 55 miles southwest of Buffalo in a rural corner of New York, is known for its summertime lecture series. Rushdie has spoken there before.