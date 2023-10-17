Sam Neill Gives Candid Update Amid Ongoing Blood Cancer Treatment

Sam Neill Don Arnold via Getty Images

Sam Neill has shared a candid health update after revealing he was receiving treatment for blood cancer earlier this year.

Back in March, the Jurassic Park actor revealed that, while he is currently cancer-free, he would require monthly chemotherapy treatment for the rest of his life.

The 76-year-old was diagnosed with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma last year, after experiencing swollen glands while promoting Jurassic World Dominion.

In a new interview with ABC’s Australian Story, the New Zealand-born actor opened up about doctors’ warnings that his cancer treatment drug will stop working at some point in the future.

Sam said that while dying would be “annoying” because he has more to do, he’s “not remotely afraid” of death. “I’m prepared for that,” he shared.

He added that it’s actually the thought of retirement that “fills me with horror”.

“I know I’ve got it, but I’m not really interested in it,” he shared. “It’s out of my control. If you can’t control it, don’t get into it.”

Three months into Sam’s chemotherapy, the treatment stopped working. Doctors then switched his treatment to a rare drug, which has seen him in remission for the last 12 months.

He still requires infusions every two weeks, after which a “very grim and depressing” few days follow.

Since the interview’s publication and filmed feature went live this weekend, Sam followed up with an Instagram post to reassure fans that “all is well”.

“Please ignore conflated stories in the press today,” the actor wrote. “A passing remark on the program last night has been taken out of context. Please be assured that I am firmly in remission, and plan to remain so for years to come.”

Sam continued that they would “try something else” when his treatment does fail.