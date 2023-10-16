Liam Payne Banned From Driving For Six Months After Speeding

Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has been banned from driving for the next six months after he was caught speeding.

The singer, 30, was recorded doing 43mph in a 30mph zone by an automatic camera in West London back in February.

The Strip That Down artist was picked up by a speed camera on the A40 Westway flyover in his £35,000 Ford Ranger just after midnight.

Along with the six month driving ban, Liam has been stripped of his licence and fined £293 for the incident “due to repeat offending” (as reported in Metro).

The case was heard on 9 October at Lavender Hill Magistrates Court, but Liam wasn’t required to attend.

His licence has also been slapped with four penalty points, which will remain on his record for three years.

Liam admitted to the offence and apologised, sharing that he “did not realise the speed limit”.

An initial hearing took place on 4 September where Liam was handed a £100 fine, but a second was held to “consider disqualification from driving”, which the court ruled in favour of.

When asked for details about his finances, the singer reportedly replied: “I am self-employed and cannot provide the information at this stage.” He also assured the court he would “pay any fine imposed within 14 days”.

HuffPost UK has reached out to Liam’s representatives for comment.

The driving ban comes as another setback to the singer, who was back in hospital last month after recent health issues forced him to postpone his South American tour.