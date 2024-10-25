Samuel L. Jackson Backs Kamala Harris Over Their Shared Love For 1 Profanity

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Samuel L. Jackson said Thursday that he’s backing Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the 2024 election — partly over their shared love of a particular curse word.

The “Pulp Fiction” star told a Harris rally in Atlanta, Georgia, that the vice president is “running on a proven track record of fighting for the people, standing up to bullies, protecting the most vulnerable, and taking on the toughest fights.”

Advertisement

He added, “And we’ve heard her favourite curse word is a favourite of mine, too.”

Jackson jokingly teased saying the word — “motherfucker” — but then held back and added: “But, I don’t know about you. But that’s the kind of president I can stand behind, that’s the kind of president I can see leading our country forward.”

“Now, as for the unmentionable,” he added of Republican nominee Donald Trump. “We seen that horror show before, and there’s no way, no how we gonna make America great again. We are not going back. That’s right, not going back.”

Watch Jackson’s comments here:

Harris in August was asked by NowThis to name her favourite curse word and replied, “I can’t say it. It starts with an ‘m’ and it ends with ‘ah,’ … not ‘er’.”

Advertisement

Watch that video here:

🤭 @KamalaHarris is very specific when is comes to her favorite curse word pic.twitter.com/MHmPeBW3c3 — NowThis Impact (@nowthisimpact) August 9, 2024

During September’s presidential debate with Trump, some commentators suggested Harris had come *thisclose* to uttering it. Watch that clip here:

Another clip you’re probably looking for.

“This…….former President.” pic.twitter.com/1mtY4S71a1 — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress) September 11, 2024

Jackson, meanwhile, is well known for his use of the term, on- and off-screen.

He pushed for its inclusion in his 2006 action thriller “Snakes on a Plane” and has said it repeatedly to describe Trump.

In 2019, the actor slammed Trump in an interview with Esquire magazine, saying it’s “not fucking okay” that “this motherfucker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy shit” and “if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit.”