A woman died in San Francisco after the doors of a train closed between herself and her dog, to whom she was tethered via a hands-free leash, and she was pulled along the track.

The woman, whom San Francisco Medical Examiner’s Office identified as 41-year-old local Amy Adams, alighted from the train at Powell Street station “at the very last second” on Monday afternoon, according to Bay Area Rapid Transit.

The doors of the train closed and her dog remained on board, transit officials said in a statement Tuesday, adding that she’d “appeared to be waving at someone.”

“The train departed with the dog inside the train and the woman was dragged and pulled into the track,” transit officials said. The dog was not injured.