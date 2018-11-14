Crowdfund Set Up For Family Of Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot With Crossbow

A community “in shock and disbelief” has set up a crowdfunding page to support the family of a pregnant woman killed in a crossbow attack in her home. Sana Muhammad, 35, died in hospital on Monday morning after suffering abdominal injuries from the weapon on Applegarth Drive in Ilford, east London. Her husband says she was shot in front of her five children, aged between one and 17. Her unborn baby boy, who was due in December, was safely delivered via Caesarean section and is in a stable condition in hospital. Dozens of well wishers have contributed to the Go Fund Me page set up in her honour, with just over £2,700 raised in 24 hours.

GoFundMe

“The Newbury Park Community in Ilford, Essex, is still in shock and disbelief at the tragic passing of Sana Muhammad (Devi Unmathallegadoo) on Monday 12th November 2018,” the page read. “She leaves behind a heartbroken family and many dear friends. The loss of a mother is unimaginable and sadly Sana leaves behind 6 beautiful children, one of whom she was carrying for 8 months and miraculously survived but will sadly never get to meet his mother.” Local cemetery Gardens of Peace has offered their funeral services free of charge. Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, has been charged with Muhammad’s murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday. Scotland Yard said the two were known to each other and he is believed to be her ex-partner.

