Crowdfund Set Up For Family Of Pregnant Woman Fatally Shot With Crossbow

A community “in shock and disbelief” has set up a crowdfunding page to support the family of a pregnant woman killed in a crossbow attack in her home.
Sana Muhammad, 35, died in hospital on Monday morning after suffering abdominal injuries from the weapon on Applegarth Drive in Ilford, east London. Her husband says she was shot in front of her five children, aged between one and 17.
Her unborn baby boy, who was due in December, was safely delivered via Caesarean section and is in a stable condition in hospital.
Dozens of well wishers have contributed to the Go Fund Me page set up in her honour, with just over £2,700 raised in 24 hours.
“The Newbury Park Community in Ilford, Essex, is still in shock and disbelief at the tragic passing of Sana Muhammad (Devi Unmathallegadoo) on Monday 12th November 2018,” the page read.
“She leaves behind a heartbroken family and many dear friends. The loss of a mother is unimaginable and sadly Sana leaves behind 6 beautiful children, one of whom she was carrying for 8 months and miraculously survived but will sadly never get to meet his mother.”
Local cemetery Gardens of Peace has offered their funeral services free of charge.
Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, 50, has been charged with Muhammad’s murder and is due to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday.
Scotland Yard said the two were known to each other and he is believed to be her ex-partner.
She leaves behind a heartbroken family and many dear friends
Muhammad’s death prompted Prime Minister Theresa May to to suggest that laws around the weapons should be reconsidered during Prime Minister’s Questions in the Commons this week.
Wes Streeting, MP for Ilford North, said: “I know I will speak for every member of this house in expressing our deepest condolences to the family and our best wishes to the baby for a speedy recovery.
“Given these weapons, like the crossbow, used to kill my constituent are readily for sale online, can I urge the Prime Minister to urgently look at expanding the Offensive Weapons Bill so that we can toughen the scope of the laws governing the sale possession and the use of these deadly weapons.”
Muhammad was the 120th person to die in the capital this year, with figures already exceeding the number of homicides recorded in London throughout the whole of 2017.