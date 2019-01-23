NEWS
Santander Branch Closures: Spanish-Owned Bank Confirms 1,270 Jobs At Risk

The announcement could affect more than a thousand jobs.

Santander said it was reviewing its estate in response to changing customer habits.

Santander is to close 140 branches, putting 1,270 jobs at risk, the Spanish-owned bank said.

The lender said the closures are in response to how customers are choosing to carry out their banking.

Santander has consulted unions on the proposed changes and will seek to find alternative roles for the 1,270 staff members affected, wherever possible.

The bank expects to be able to redeploy around a third of that number.

Susan Allen, Santander’s head of retail and business banking, said: “The way our customers are choosing to bank with us has changed dramatically in recent years, with more and more customers using online and mobile channels.

“As a result, we have had to take some very difficult decisions over our less-visited branches, and those where we have other branches in close proximity.

“We will support customers of closing branches to find alternative ways to bank with us that best suit their individual needs. We are also working alongside our unions to support colleagues through these changes and to find alternative roles for those impacted wherever possible.”

The company also said on Wednesday that 100 Santander branches will be refurbished over the next two years through an investment of £55m.

The refurbishments are planned to include a range of changes with a focus on personal service, convenience and community engagement.

Santander branch closures: List in full

Branch

Address

Branch closure date

Aberdeen George Street

99 George Street, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, AB25 1HU

7 November 2019

Acton

156 High Street, Acton, London, W3 6RF

27 June 2019

Aldershot

103 High Street, Aldershot, Hampshire, GU11 1BY

16 May 2019

Alloa

69 Mill Street, Alloa, Clackmannanshire, FK10 1DX

6 June 2019

Amersham

51 Sycamore Road, Amersham, Buckinghamshire, HP6 5EQ

20 June 2019

Ammanford

2 Quay Street, Ammanford, Dyfed, SA18 3DB

30 May 2019

Antrim

46 High Street, Antrim, County Antrim, BT41 4BX

30 May 2019

Axminster

West Street, Axminster, Devon, EX13 5NU

2 May 2019

Aylsham

1 Red Lion Street, Aylsham, Norfolk, NR11 6ER

4 July 2019

Ballymoney

16 Church Street, Ballymoney, County Antrim, BT53 6DL

16 May 2019

Bathgate George Street

14 George Street, Bathgate, West Lothian, EH48 1PW

25 April 2019

Belfast Newtownards Road

423-425 Newtownards Road, Belfast, County Antrim, BT4 1AT

20 June 2019

Berkhamsted

230 High Street, Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, HP4 1BP

20 June 2019

Bideford

16 The Quay, Bideford, Devon, EX39 2EB

25 April 2019

Birmingham New Street

69 New Street, Birmingham, West Midlands, B2 4DU

25 July 2019

Birmingham Acocks Green

1109 Warwick Road, Acocks Green, Birmingham, West Midlands, B27 6RA

2 May 2019

Birstall

661 Loughborough Road, Birstall, Leicestershire, LE4 4NL

27 June 2019

Boscombe Christchurch Road

630 Christchurch Road, Boscombe, Dorset, BH1 4BP

13 June 2019

Brechin

24 St David Street, Brechin, Angus, DD9 6EQ

9 May 2019

Brixham

14 Fore Street, Brixham, Devon, TQ5 8JJ

30 May 2019

Broadstone

214 Lower Blandford Road, Broadstone, Dorset, BH18 8DX

9 May 2019

Burnley Briercliffe Road

Briercliffe Road, Burnley, Lancashire, BB10 1UR

27 June 2019

Buxton

73 Spring Gardens, Buxton, Derbyshire, SK17 6DN

27 June 2019

Chandlers Ford

1 & 2 The Mall, Winchester Road, Chandlers Ford, Hampshire, SO53 2QD

11 July 2019

Cheam

8 The Broadway, Cheam, Surrey, SM3 8AY

6 June 2019

Clapham High Street

164 Clapham High Street, Clapham, London, SW4 7TZ

2 May 2019

Cleethorpes

43 St Peters Avenue, Cleethorpes, South Humberside, DN35 8JQ

4 July 2019

Clitheroe

1 Castle Street, Clitheroe, Lancashire, BB7 2BT

25 April 2019

Coalville

14 Belvoir Road, Coalville, Leicestershire, LE67 3PE

11 July 2019

Cockermouth

9 Station Street, Cockermouth, Cumbria, CA13 9QW

2 May 2019

Cockfosters

10 Station Parade, Cockfosters, Hertfordshire, EN4 0DL

16 May 2019

Colchester Culver Street West

23 Culver Street West, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1JG

7 November 2019

Corby

3 Spencer Court, Corby, Northamptonshire, NN17 1NU

25 April 2019

Coventry High Street

29 High Street, Waters Court, Coventry, Warwickshire, CV1 5RE

7 November 2019

Crosby

84 Coronation Road, Crosby, Merseyside, L23 5RH

13 June 2019

Crouch End

5 The Broadway, Crouch End, London, N8 8DS

4 July 2019

Devizes

4 St Johns Street, Devizes, Wiltshire, SN10 1BP

16 May 2019

Didcot

146 Broadway, Didcot, Oxfordshire, OX11 8SH

4 July 2019

Dorchester

3 Cornhill, Dorchester, Dorset, DT1 1BA

27 June 2019

Dorking

22 South Street, Dorking, Surrey, RH4 2QW

18 July 2019

Driffield

49 Market Place, Driffield, East Yorkshire, YO25 6AW

30 May 2019

East Sheen

347 Upper Richmond Road West, East Sheen, London, SW14 8RH

25 July 2019

Eastcote

137 Field End Road, Eastcote, Middlesex, HA5 1QN

25 April 2019

Edinburgh Leith Walk

15-21 Leith Walk, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH6 8LN

9 May 2019

Edinburgh 194-196 Morningside Road

194-196 Morningside Road, Edinburgh, Lothian, EH10 4TD

12 December 2019

Egham

45 High Street, Egham, Surrey, TW20 9DP

30 May 2019

Epping

273-275 High Street, Epping, Essex, CM16 4DP

6 June 2019

Esher

41-43 High Street, Esher, Surrey, KT10 9SQ

27 June 2019

Feltham

32-34 The Centre, Feltham, Middlesex, TW13 4AU

11 July 2019

Fleetwood

76 Lord Street, Fleetwood, Lancashire, FY7 6UN

27 June 2019

Forfar

83 Castle Street, Forfar, Angus, DD8 3AG

25 July 2019

Four Oaks

290 Lichfield Road, Four Oaks, West Midlands, B74 2UG

9 May 2019

Gainsborough

11-13 Market Street, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, DN21 2BL

13 June 2019

Gerrards Cross

75 Packhorse Road, Gerrards Cross, Buckinghamshire, SL9 8QP

23 May 2019

Glasgow Forge Shopping Centre

Forge Shopping Centre, Gallowgate, Glasgow, Lanarkshire, G31 4EB

27 June 2019

Glasgow Springburn Shopping Centre

Springburn Shopping Centre, Springburn Way, Glasgow, Lanarkshire G21 1TP

20 June 2019

Godalming

104 High Street, Godalming, Surrey, GU7 1HG

6 June 2019

Goole

31 Boothferry Road, Goole, East Yorkshire, DN14 5DE

13 June 2019

Gracechurch Street

51-54 Gracechurch Street, London City, London, EC3V 0EH

25 April 2019

Guildford High Street

166 High Street, Guildford, Surrey GU1 3HR

12 December 2019

Hadleigh

253 London Road, Hadleigh, Essex, SS7 2RF

23 May 2019

Haslemere

93e Weyhill, Haslemere, Surrey, GU27 1HS

25 April 2019

Havant

7d West Street, Havant, Hampshire, PO9 1EH

25 July 2019

Heathfield

56 High Street, Heathfield, East Sussex, TN21 8JQ

13 June 2019

Helensburgh

1-3 West Princess Street, Helensburgh, Dunbartonshire, G84 8TW

25 April 2019

Henley-On-Thames

18 Duke Street, Henley-On-Thames, Oxfordshire, RG9 1UT

30 May 2019

Holt

29 Market Place, Holt, Norfolk, NR25 6BE

13 June 2019

Hythe

63 High Street, Hythe, Kent, CT21 5AJ

6 June 2019

Keynsham

67 High Street, Keynsham, Avon, BS31 1DL

4 July 2019

Kingswinford

1 Moss Grove, Kingswinford, West Midlands, DY6 9HS

6 June 2019

Kirkcaldy High Street

133 High Street, Kirkcaldy, Fife, KY1 1LR

13 June 2019

Knutsford

39-41 Princess Street, Knutsford, Cheshire, WA16 6BW

6 June 2019

Lanark

112 High Street, Lanark, Lanarkshire, ML11 7ES

4 July 2019

Leather Lane

10a Leather Lane, High Holborn, London, EC1N 7YH

12 December 2019

Leeds Street Lane

77 Street Lane, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS8 1BN

4 July 2019

Leicester Evington Road

136 Evington Road, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE2 1HL

13 June 2019

Leicester Uppingham Road

265 Uppingham Road, Leicester, Leicestershire, LE5 4DG

9 May 2019

Liverpool Church Street

84 Church Street, Liverpool, Merseyside, L1 3AY

7 November 2019

Llangefni

14 High Street, Llangefni, Gwynedd, LL77 7YZ

4 July 2019

Ludgate Circus

11 Ludgate Circus, Ludgate Circus, London, EC4M 7LQ

27 June 2019

Lymington

96 High Street, Lymington, Hampshire, SO41 9AP

25 July 2019

Manchester Cross Street

28/34 Cross Street, Manchester, Greater Manchester, M2 7AQ

5 December 2019

Marylebone High Street

27 Marylebone High Street, Central London, London, W1U 4AD

16 May 2019

Middleton

Colmar House, Manchester New Road, Middleton, Greater Manchester, M24 4DB

25 July 2019

Monmouth

28 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire, NP25 3BT

30 May 2019

Morden

52 London Road, Morden, Surrey, SM4 5DL

9 May 2019

Newmarket

104 High Street, Newmarket, Suffolk, CB8 8JQ

30 May 2019

North Shields

103 Bedford Street, North Shields, Tyne & Wear, NE29 6PQ

9 May 2019

Northwood

42/44 Green Lane, Northwood, Middlesex, HA6 2QB

16 May 2019

Norwich St Stephens Street

28 St Stephens Street, Norwich, Norfolk, NR1 3SH

12 December 2019

Nottingham 2 Clumber Street

2 Clumber Street, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire, NG1 3GA

12 December 2019

Oakham

6/8 Market Place, Oakham, Leicestershire, LE15 6DT

25 April 2019

Otley

15-17 Kirkgate, Otley, West Yorkshire, LS21 3HN

16 May 2019

Oxted

135 Station Road East, Oxted, Surrey, RH8 0QD

16 May 2019

Parkstone

213 Ashley Road, Parkstone, Dorset, BH14 9EG

18 July 2019

Pembroke

15 Main Street, Pembroke, Dyfed, SA71 4JS

9 May 2019

Penarth

4-4a Windsor Road, Penarth, South Glamorgan, CF64 1JH

2 May 2019

Plymouth New George Street

78 New George Street, Plymouth, Devon, PL1 1EF

5 December 2019

Portobello Road

174 Portobello Road, Notting Hill, London, W11 2EB

25 July 2019

Portslade

34 Station Road, Portslade, East Sussex, BN41 1HR

23 May 2019

Purley

938 Brighton Road, Purley, Surrey, CR8 2LP

20 June 2019

Queensway

170 Queensway, Queensway, London, W2 6NT

25 April 2019

Ramsbottom

29 Bolton Street, Ramsbottom, Lancashire, BL0 9HU

20 June 2019

Rayners Lane

412-414 Rayners Lane, Rayners Lane, Harrow, Middlesex, HA5 5HA

4 July 2019

Reigate

26 High Street, Reigate, Surrey, RH2 9AZ

13 June 2019

Renfrew

7 High Street, Renfrew, Renfrewshire, PA4 8HY

18 July 2019

Ripon

15 Fishergate, Ripon, North Yorkshire, HG4 1EA

6 June 2019

Romsey

14 Market Place, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 8QS

18 July 2019

Ryde

34 High Street, Ryde, Isle Of Wight, PO33 2HL

6 June 2019

Selby Market Cross

22 Market Cross Shopping Centre, Selby, North Yorkshire, YO8 4JS

16 May 2019

Selsdon

174 Addington Road, Selsdon, Surrey, CR2 8YL

25 July 2019

Shoreham

35-37 High Street, Shoreham By Sea, West Sussex, BN43 5DD

2 May 2019

Shrewsbury High Street

20 High Street, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY1 1SJ

5 December 2019

Sidmouth

Fore Street, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 8HU

20 June 2019

Skipton High Street

67 High Street, Skipton, North Yorkshire, BD23 1DS

18 July 2019

South Woodham Ferrers

12-14 Chandlers Way, South Woodham Ferrers, Essex, CM3 5TA

2 May 2019

Southend High Street

27 High Street, Southend-On-Sea, Essex, SS1 1JD

7 November 2019

St Andrews

145 Market Street, St Andrews, Fife, KY16 9PZ

2 May 2019

Stanmore

17 Church Road, Stanmore, Middlesex, HA7 4BW

2 May 2019

Stowmarket

16 Market Place, Stowmarket, Suffolk, IP14 1DP

25 July 2019

Swiss Cottage

8 Harben Parade, Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage, London, NW3 6JP

9 May 2019

Tavistock

49 Brook Street, Tavistock, Devon, PL19 0BJ

23 May 2019

Tonypandy

121 Dunraven Street, Tonypandy, Mid Glamorgan, CF40 1AS

11 July 2019

Totnes

58/60 Fore Street, Totnes, Devon, TQ9 5RU

27 June 2019

Troon

17 Portland Street, Troon, Ayrshire, KA10 6AZ

18 July 2019

Ulverston

17 New Market Street, Ulverston, Cumbria, LA12 7LQ

30 May 2019

Upminster

21 Corbets Tey Road, Upminster, Essex, RM14 2JS

13 June 2019

Wandsworth

127-129 High Street, Wandsworth, London, SW18 4JB

30 May 2019

Ware

55 High Street, Ware, Hertfordshire, SG12 9BA

11 July 2019

Watford Harlequin Centre

15-17 Queens Road, The Harlequin Centre, Watford, Hertfordshire, WD17 2LJ

7 November 2019

Wealdstone

25 High Street, Wealdstone, Harrow, Middlesex, HA3 5DJ

20 June 2019

West Ealing

114 The Broadway, West Ealing, London, W13 0SY

9 May 2019

West Kirby

32 Grange Road, West Kirby, Merseyside, CH48 4HS

20 June 2019

Wetherby

41 High Street, Wetherby, West Yorkshire, LS22 6LR

16 May 2019

Windermere

8 Crescent Road, Windermere, Cumbria, LA23 1EA

23 May 2019

Wisbech

39 Market Place, Wisbech, Cambridgeshire, PE13 1DP

2 May 2019

Woodley

107 Crockhamwell Road, Woodley, Berkshire, RG5 3SL

4 July 2019

Worcester Park

101 Central Road, Worcester Park, Surrey, KT4 8DP

20 June 2019

Workington

60 Pow Street, Workington, Cumbria, CA14 3AB

6 June 2019

Yeadon

25 High Street, Yeadon, West Yorkshire, LS19 7SP

25 July 2019

 

