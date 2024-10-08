Saoirse Ronan Responds To Rumours She Turned Down This Major Marvel Role

Saoirse Ronan via Associated Press

Saoirse Ronan appears to have confirmed rumours she was offered a pivotal role within the Marvel franchise.

Earlier this year, film reporter Justin Kroll claimed on the podcast The Town that he’d heard Saoirse “passed on” the role of Black Widow’s sister in the stand-alone Marvel movie, a role which ended up going to Florence Pugh.

He said at the time: “Marvel has not been her cup of tea, and she was not interested.”

During her own appearance on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, Saoirse was asked about the rumours by host Josh Horowitz.

“How did you hear about that?” she responded, although she declined to outright confirm or deny whether the claims were true.

Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh in Black Widow Disney/THA/Shutterstock

Saoirse added: “I can’t see myself doing Marvel [...] There’s nothing wrong with [Marvel] and I think they’re brilliant films.”

The four-time Oscar nominee didn’t rule out big-budget franchises in the future, but insisted she’d prever to appear in a James Bond film than a Marvel movie.

“I love making independent films, I really do, but to know — especially in this landscape that we’re in, in film right now — to know that a film is going to be seen is such a luxury,” she explained.

“I wanna do [a film like Barbie]! Of course I want to do that stuff. I like big shows and I want to be in a musical and I want to do all that.”

As it goes, Saoirse was actually originally supposed to make a very weird cameo in the Barbie movie, having previously worked with its director Greta Gerwig on the films Lady Bird and Little Women.