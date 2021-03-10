Metropolitan Police Sarah Everard, 33, has been missing since departing her friend’s house in Clapham, south London, on Wednesday.

The serving Metropolitan Police officer arrested in connection with Sarah Everard’s disappearance is being held on suspicion of murder, the force has confirmed.

The officer was arrested at an address in Kent on Tuesday on suspicion of kidnap and a separate incident of indecent exposure, almost a week after Everard, 33, vanished after leaving a friend’s house in Clapham, south London.

Police believe she left Leathwaite Road at around 9pm on to the A205 South Circular and is thought to have walked through Clapham Common toward her house in Brixton – a journey that should have taken around 50 minutes.

A woman in her 30s was also arrested on the evening of March 9 on suspicion of assisting an offender. She remains in custody.

On March 7, detectives discovered fresh CCTV image – understood to have been discovered on a private doorbell-type camera – of Everard walking alone along the A205 Poynders road, from the junction at Cavendish Road, toward Tulse Hill, which lies just south of Brixton.

It appears to suggest she walked through Clapham Common and was walking towards her home, although the force said it is unclear whether she did return to her house.