Sarah Ferguson remembered the late Queen Elizabeth on Sunday, on what would have been the royal’s 98th birthday.

“Thank you for all that you have taught us, for being a steadfast leader and dear friend. You are sorely missed,” the Duchess of York said in a post on Instagram. Fergie was off on the monarch’s age by just a year, writing that she would’ve been 97 ― not 98.

The queen was born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in London on April 21, 1926.

Queen Elizabeth “died peacefully” at Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 2022, after 70 years on the throne.

Her husband, Prince Philip, preceded her in death. He died on April 9, 2021, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.

Liz Truss, former prime minister, met with the Queen in her final days and wrote about the interactions in her new book, Ten Years to Save the West, out this week.

Truss said that when she spent time with the queen at Balmoral two days before her death, the monarch had seemingly “grown frailer over the previous year,” but “gave no hint of discomfort.”

Queen Elizabeth greets newly elected leader of the Conservative party Liz Truss in 2022 WPA Pool via Getty Images

“She was as resolute, determined and charming as ever,” Truss said.

As the meeting drew to a close, the monarch uttered her final words to Truss: that she “looked forward to our speaking again next week.”