Girls Aloud Announce First Fundraising Event To Honour Late Bandmate Sarah Harding

Girls Aloud (L-R): Kimberley Walsh, Nicola Roberts, Sarah Harding, Cheryl Cole, Nadine Coyle Oliver RudkinOliver Rudkin/Shutterstock

Prior to Sarah’s death in September 2021, she told the group she wanted them to put together a fundraiser in her memory, with the four singers announcing on Tuesday morning they “have a number of exciting fundraising activities planned for 2022”.

Advertisement

The first of these will be the non-competitive Race For Life For Sarah event, for which the quartet have teamed up with Cancer Research UK.

A press release announcing the event said: “Becoming part of the Race For Life For Sarah team offers a special moment in time for all those who loved and respected Sarah to come together with the rest of the band and celebrate her life while making an amazing contribution to incredible research that will help improve survival for people with cancer.”

Advertisement

Nadine, Nicola and Cheryl will all be present in London’s Hyde Park for the race on Sunday 24 July.

Those unable to attend in person can also take part in the 5K – which participants can run, walk or jog – remotely, as Kimberley will be doing.

Advertisement

Back in April, Nadine made headlines when she said the four members of the chart-topping pop group would be coming together for the first time since 2013 to put together an event in tribute to Sarah.

“We’re planning a night for an event to raise money in honour of Sarah,” Nadine explained. “She’s very much in the forefront of our minds.”

Kimberley later clarified: “There won’t be a reunion as such, we’re not going to be getting back on stage together. We still just don’t feel ready to get back on stage without Sarah.

“But we are planning an industry fundraiser for her in her memory, to raise as much money as we possibly can for cancer research.”

Advertisement

Sarah Harding died last year at the age of 39 Mike Marsland via Getty Images

More details on additional fundraising events put together by Girls Aloud will be “announced soon”.