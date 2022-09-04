Sarah Michelle Gellar Wants Howard Stern To Pay For Past Marriage Comments

Sarah Michelle Gellar is celebrating 20 years of marriage to her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. — and is also waiting on her payday from Howard Stern.

The Scooby Doo actor cheekily reminded her Instagram followers of an interview the US radio host conducted with Freddie around two decades ago.

During the chat, Stern tells the actor, “So, you will marry Sarah Michelle Gellar even though you know that it won’t last?”

“Oh, absolutely it will last!” Freddie responds.

In the back and forth, Howard adds, “it’s not gonna work for you,” before making his big prediction.

Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sarah Michelle Gellar pictured at a party on July 12, 2006. Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images

“I wanna make a written bet with you,” the DJ says. “In about 10 years, you’re gonna hunt me down and go, ‘Howard, I owe you money.’”

“We’ll do a written bet,” Freddie answers, while Howard talks about “a million dollars.”

“We’ll do it right now,” the actor says, while Howard answers, “See, for a million, I’d stay married.”

Now, Sarah is coming to collect her money — as the couple has surpassed the Sirius XM host’s expectations by many, many years.

The actor reposted screenshots from Freddie and Howard’s interview on her Instagram Story and tagged the radio host, writing “What do you think?!?”

In an additional story with screenshots of the talk, she added, “I think you owe us.”

Freddie reposted the stories on his own Instagram, writing, “She will not forget” with two laughing face emojis.

Real Freddie Prinze / Instagram

He hasn’t forgotten, either, as the cookbook author brought up Howard’s bet in 2016 during an interview with AOL Build.

“I did The Howard Stern Show when I was a young buck, and he was cracking jokes that, you know, me and Sarah were just sleeping together and we’d break up in a few years,” he said.

Advertisement

“And he bet me a million dollars that we would break up in under five years,” Freddie added, before pointing and speaking directly into a camera.

“You have not paid that bet, young man,” Freddie said, as the audience laughed.