Sarah Michelle Gellar Recalls Epic Night Out With 'Awesome' Jennifer Coolidge And Now We're Jealous

Sarah Michelle Gellar has testified that Jennifer Coolidge is always down for a good time after recalling a night out with her fellow actor during an appearance on US show The View on Tuesday.

In December, the Buffy star posted a throwback photo of herself with The White Lotus star on Instagram.

In the caption, Sarah recalled the time she “went dancing all night with the legend that is @theofficialjencoolidge.”

Evidently a huge White Lotus fan, Sarah could not hold back from sharing the story behind her and Jennifer’s “smeared and sweaty makeup” selfie when the topic came up on The View.

Sarah explained that she and Jennifer initially met at a Christian Siriano fashion show. Jennifer left after the event, but Sarah had dinner with the designer and the two ended up at a club afterwards where he made a pretty ridiculous suggestion.

“‘We should call Jennifer!’” Sarah recalled him saying to her. “And I’m like, ‘It’s 1 in the morning.’ He’s like, ‘Well, let’s just try!’”

So, the two gave her a call.

“She was in her hotel room, asleep. And she was like, ‘OK, I’ll come!’” Sarah said, doing her best impression of the Legally Blonde star.

She continued: “You can’t get me out past 9 [p.m.] if I’m home ― forget it. She got dressed, came to the club, danced all night ... She’s awesome.”