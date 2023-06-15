Sarah Palin Defines What A Cult Is And Twitter Users Point Out The Obvious

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin (R) attempted to defend Donald Trump supporters against accusations of cultlike behaviour, but it didn’t go over as well as she probably expected.
During a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, Palin was asked about a recent Hillary Clinton interview on Pod Save America where the former presidential nominee said the Republican reaction to Trump’s recent indictment is a sign that the GOP is “more of a cult than a political party at this point.”
Palin attempted to defend the MAGA faithful against Clinton’s cult claim by noting that “the definition of a cult is a group of people who are excessively supporting one another and a cause — all about conformity and compliance and intolerance of anyone who doesn’t agree with what their mission is.”
Considering the lengths that Republicans have gone to defend the former president from any kind of accountability, Twitter users thought Palin’s definition of a cult was “MAGA-accurate.”
Palin isn’t the only Republican getting grilled on the cult question.
South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham denied he was in a Trump-worshipping cult on Tuesday, only to inadvertently suggest he may be a member a day later by declaring that if Trump were indicted for his role in the January 6, 2021, insurrection, the GOP would consider it a “major outrage.”