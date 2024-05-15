Sarah Paulson Trounces Actor For 'Outrageous' 6-Page Email Of Notes On Her Performance

Sarah Paulson via Associated Press

Sarah Paulson is officially successful enough to slam other actors who slighted her in the past.

The Golden Globe and Emmy Award winner appeared on this week’s episode of the Smartless podcast, where, prompted by a discussion about celebrities visiting actors backstage after a play, she recalled what she described as an “outrageous” experience from 2013.

“I did a play called Talley’s Folly at the Roundabout [in New York]... and the actress — and I’m going to say this, and I’m not going to ask you to cut this out, because I don’t fucking care — this actress came to the play,” Sarah said. “Her name’s Trish Hawkins. Hi Trish!”

Sarah earned rave reviews for her performance as Salley Talley in Lanford Wilson’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play, but not from Trish — the actor who first played the character during the production’s 1979 off-Broadway and 1980 Broadway runs.

“Trish Hawkins came to this play — am I going to get sued? I don’t care, because I think this is outrageous,” Sarah said on the podcast.

“She came to the play, proceeded to say... ‘Your dress is yellow. Mine was pink.’ And I thought, ‘What?’ Cut to two days later.”

Sarah said Trish had emailed her six pages of notes on her performance, as well as a detailed rundown of how she herself had tackled the role in her day, calling her fellow actor’s behaviour “really outrageous”.

“Trish Hawkins, I have not forgotten it,” Sarah said. “And I hope to see you never.”

Sarah Paulson currently stars in Broadway's "Appropriate" opposite Corey Stoll and Michael Esper. Bruce Glikas via Getty Images

The podcast hosts — fellow actors Jason Bateman, Sean Hayes and Will Arnett — seemed delighted by their guest’s story. Will even told her they’re going to become fast friends because he loves her ability to hold grudges for more than a decade “so fucking much”.

Trush, now in her late 70s, doesn’t have a platform to defend herself like Sarah, who concluded the story lightly by noting she still has Trish’s email, and explaining that her own mother brought Trish to the play because “they were in some kind of writing group together”.

When asked if she told her mother about the aftermath, Sarah said she simply put the incident “back in the file of things my mother has done” instead.

HuffPost could not immediately reach Hawkins for comment on Tuesday. Trish reportedly did not respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment.

