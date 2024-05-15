Steve Carell Reveals Why He 'Will Not Be Showing Up' In New The Office Series

Steve Carell Laurent KOFFEL via Getty Images

Much to fans’ disappointment, Steve Carell has confirmed that he will not be returning for the new Office series.

“I will be watching, but I will not be showing up,” he said of the upcoming spinoff while speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the premiere of his new movie, IF, on Monday.

Advertisement

“It’s just a new thing, and there’s really no reason for my character to show up in something like that.”

Steve Carell says he definitely won't be showing up in the upcoming reboot of #TheOffice, but he thinks the show will be great pic.twitter.com/2QVdNVuM88 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 13, 2024

“But I’m excited about it, it sounds like a great conceit,” Steve continued. “I love the idea — I guess it’s set in a failing newspaper company, and I worked with Domhnall Gleeson, who is one of the leads. I did [the 2022 series] The Patient with him, and he’s an excellent actor and a super nice guy, so I think it’ll be great.”

Steve starred as fan favourite Michael Scott in the American version of The Office. The beloved mockumentary sitcom ran for nine seasons, beginning in March 2005 and ending in May 2013.

Advertisement

Despite the Emmy nominee’s elation over the new Office show, many social media users on X, formerly called Twitter, have slammed the project since it was first rumoured last year.

It's not a spin off or reboot. There's no crossover. It's just a new show in the style of an old show that they apparently need you to think is The Office because it isn't very good. No one called Parks and Rec an Office spin off. https://t.co/Vhykt6Nzdh — Jared Jesulaitis (@JaredOn1017) May 9, 2024

This isn’t a spin off……..

They are making a totally different show - with totally different characters………



It just the same “documentary” format - based in a different office https://t.co/jgsx4h5sTv — Tony Butcher® (@OttButcher) May 9, 2024

Welp -- looks like there will be an Office spin-off from Greg Daniels and Michael Koman. But it's about a "dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters."



I have 1,000 thoughts. — Elahe Izadi | الهه (@ElaheIzadi) May 8, 2024

Why can’t this just be its own original show? Why does it need to be some sort of spin off of the office? It’s a different people in a different city and a different company. It’s a different show. https://t.co/Aa02yuXlFI — david but in survival mode (@Aerocles) May 8, 2024

Advertisement

Co-created by Greg Daniels, who developed and executive produced The Office, and television writer Michael Koman, the forthcoming series will be set in the Dunder Mifflin universe and introduce a new cast of characters, Deadline reported last week.

The show, which will stream on Peacock in the US, will see “the documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters,” according to a press release from Peacock.