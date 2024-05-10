The Office Is Officially Getting A Spinoff, And The Premise Is All Too Relevant For The 2020s

Steve Carell as Michael Scott in the American remake of The Office Chris Haston/NBC/Getty Images

The Office is officially getting a spinoff — and fans are already mighty polarised.

Daniels’ follow-up is still in its early stages, but fans are already wondering if he can do it again.

The spin-off, officially announced on Wednesday, will apparently introduce an all-new cast and take viewers far away from their favourite regional manager, Michael Scott, and the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company. According to an official log line, however, one key aspect will remain the same.

“The documentary crew that immortalised Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch is in search of a new subject when they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters,” the synopsis reads, per Variety (It’s a premise that maybe reflects life in the 2020s a little too well, given all the challenges facing legacy news outlets and digital publications alike).

The American version of The Office chronicled the daily mundanities of life at a struggling paper company in Pennsylvania, as well the interpersonal and romantic relationships that emerged under the leadership of Michael Scott, the bumbling but (usually) endearing boss.

John Krasinski as Jim Halpert, Rainn Wilson as Dwight Schrute and Steve Carell as Michael Scott in The Office NBC via Getty Images

The show spanned nine seasons and concluded in 2013 with 42 Primetime Emmy nominations and five wins under its belt.

Shows like Parks And Recreation and Modern Family followed in its mockumentary footsteps, which were laid out by the original UK version, starring and co-created by Ricky Gervais. The British original also starred Lucy Davis, Martin Freeman, Mackenzie Crook, Ralph Ineson and scene-stealer Ewen MacIntosh, who died earlier this year.

Fans of the BBC series ― which aired from 2001 to 2002, with a handful of special follow-up instalments ― were wary when NBC announced its US remake.

However, the adaptation, as led by Steve Carell, gained a devoted following and proved its longevity, eventually breaking streaming records with 57.1 billion minutes of viewership in 2020.

Some users on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, are nonetheless skeptical about the new, as-yet untitled spinoff.

“Sounds to me like Greg Daniels’ production company had a pitch for a new sitcom set at a newspaper and were told ‘we’ll green light this show if it’s called The Office’,” one person wrote.

Another commented: “Sounds like a 1 season or 2 season cancellation.”