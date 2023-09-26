John Krasinski, Rainn Wilson and Steve Carell in The Office US NBC via Getty Images

The US version of The Office might be getting a reboot just 10 years after the beloved sitcom ended – but fans can’t agree on whether or not this is good news.

Rumours about The Office’s return come amid reports that the months-long writers’ strike that effectively shut down Hollywood may be coming to an end in the near future.

This would mean that new projects are allowed to start and resume, which reportedly includes the return of the award-winning sitcom.

According to an article in Puck News, creator Greg Daniels is looking to revamp the series among an influx of various other TV projects.

“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance,” the article read. “Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal.”

The Office stars Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski and Steve Carell NBC via Getty Images

Needless to say, some Office super-fans are already overjoyed about the news:

LETSSSS GOOOOO!!!! Shit better be JUST as GREAT as the og show https://t.co/6TAb0fOSHM — JAY FLVCKO (@Jay_Flvcko_) September 26, 2023

Ok Greg Daniel’s is a start in the right direction 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Dre Z West (@DreZWest626) September 25, 2023

PLEASE LET THIS BE TRUE. ❤️❤️❤️ — ensame.eth (@motrilensa) September 25, 2023

I'm so happy it's coming back. — Loud Netizen (@loudnetizen_) September 25, 2023

LETS GO. — hedgedog (@hedgedog5) September 25, 2023

whys everyone hating like im so ready https://t.co/5Ku3fcVFeY — Maddie (@MalibuMaddie_) September 25, 2023

However, others are less than thrilled about the possibility of the much-loved show coming back:

A lot of reboots are terrible ideas but this one takes the cake https://t.co/VLdeuzcdWE — showtime📸 (@GodsencL) September 25, 2023

Another reboot pic.twitter.com/ljcyHLUFIU — Poverty Is A Policy Choice (@clarichawrites) September 25, 2023

I speak for everyone when I say LET THE GOOD THINGS REST. — IcyVert (@IcyVert) September 25, 2023

And I LOVE The Office, but nah https://t.co/GAj1EQKJc8 pic.twitter.com/f2mpAU1502 — Angela Brown (@TreeGroupie) September 25, 2023

the office reboot will never ever ever be them……… pic.twitter.com/rA0aRHbZkB — k (@anyacunt) September 25, 2023

NOOOO KEEP STRIKING I BEG https://t.co/PHSRuH0j82 — jj ♏︎ (@javianrojass) September 26, 2023

famously the problem with The Office was that it just wasn't long enough and there wasn't enough of it https://t.co/HjQiGYa63a — Cian 🇮🇪 (@nodrectionhome) September 25, 2023

why won’t you people let this show DIE https://t.co/MUNusLQdeO — Taylor (@Tziegs) September 25, 2023

I don’t see a reality in which this turns out to be good https://t.co/m2nWWLQlF4 — j (@jalentinsley) September 25, 2023

Im perfectly fine with simply rewatching The office 1000 times. Don't need a reboot to ruin it https://t.co/uOK9veKEDi — ⚾️🇩🇴 (@Iza_nyy13) September 26, 2023

The US Office first aired in 2005 as a reboot of the classic UK mockumentary created by Ricky Gervais.

It starred Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson and followed fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin in the Pennsylvania town of Scranton.

The cast of The Office in 2006 NBC via Getty Images

The multi Emmy Award-winning show finished in 2013, and has been widely regarded as one of the most successful UK to US TV adaptations of all time.