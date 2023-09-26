The US version of The Office might be getting a reboot just 10 years after the beloved sitcom ended – but fans can’t agree on whether or not this is good news.
Rumours about The Office’s return come amid reports that the months-long writers’ strike that effectively shut down Hollywood may be coming to an end in the near future.
This would mean that new projects are allowed to start and resume, which reportedly includes the return of the award-winning sitcom.
According to an article in Puck News, creator Greg Daniels is looking to revamp the series among an influx of various other TV projects.
“Greg Daniels is set to do a reboot of The Office, for instance,” the article read. “Disney’s Dana Walden will finally be able to announce the return of her BFF Ryan Murphy from Netflix. A ton of high-profile movie scripts will come in. The industry will chug back to normal.”
Needless to say, some Office super-fans are already overjoyed about the news:
However, others are less than thrilled about the possibility of the much-loved show coming back:
The US Office first aired in 2005 as a reboot of the classic UK mockumentary created by Ricky Gervais.
It starred Steve Carell, Jenna Fischer, John Krasinski and Rainn Wilson and followed fictional paper company Dunder Mifflin in the Pennsylvania town of Scranton.
The multi Emmy Award-winning show finished in 2013, and has been widely regarded as one of the most successful UK to US TV adaptations of all time.
Huffington Post UK has reached out to Greg Daniels for comment.