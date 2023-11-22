Sarah Paulson Shares How Matthew Perry Once Helped Her Land 'Crucial Acting Role'

NBC via Getty Images

Actress Sarah Paulson has shared an emotional tribute to her former co-star Matthew Perry, who died last month aged 54.

The American Horror Story actress, who starred alongside Perry in Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip from 2006-2007, revealed that the Friends icon ran lines with her in a parking lot before her final audition for the show.

Appearing on American talk show The View on Tuesday, she said: “I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately and he, because of his friendship with Amanda Peet, who was my best friend at the time, who was also on the show, they had done a movie together called The Whole Nine Yards.

“So he asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition, and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so that I could have a leg up on the other performer.

“And I did get the job! So, I sort of credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that.”

She continued: “He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile you felt like you had really arrived. I had the great pleasure of making him laugh a couple times and it made me feel really good. He was a wonderful guy.”

The actor, who played Chandler Bing in the hit US sitcom Friends, was found dead at his home in LA last month.

Perry was laid to rest in a simple hour-long service at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Los Angeles earlier this month in a ceremony attended by his five Friends co-stars.

The statement, signed by each of Matthew’s five co-stars, reads: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family.

“There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.