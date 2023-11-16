Lisa Kudrow Reveals The Moment She 'Bonded' With Matthew Perry In Emotional Tribute

Lisa Kudrow and Matthew Perry at the Emmys in 1997 Ron Davis via Getty Images

Lisa Kudrow shared an emotional tribute dedicated to her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry on Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Lisa reflected on the moment she first bonded with Matthew, shortly after they shot the pilot episode for the classic ’90s sitcom, which at one point had the working title: Friends Like Us.

Advertisement

“Shot the pilot, Friends Like Us, got picked up then immediately, we were at the NBC Upfronts,” she recalled. “Then… you suggested we play poker AND made it so much fun while we initially bonded. Thank you for that.”

Lisa continued: “Thank you for making me laugh so hard at something you said, that my muscles ached, and tears poured down my face EVERY DAY. Thank you for your open heart in a six-way relationship that required compromise.”

She later added: “Thank you for showing up at work when you weren’t well and then, being completely brilliant.”

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow at the 10th Annual American Comedy Awards in 1996 Ron Galella via Getty Images

Advertisement

Matthew, known for his beloved role as Chandler Bing in Friends, was found dead last month at his Los Angeles home.

The other main cast members of Friends, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer, have also since shared moving personal tributes about Matthew on social media.

Jennifer, who memorably played Rachel Green in the sitcom, wrote on Instagram on Wednesday that her late co-stars death had “cut deep”.

“Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before,” she wrote.

She also shared a past text message she received from Matthew that read: “Making you laugh just made my day. It made my day.”

Advertisement

The Friends cast released a joint statement honouring Matthew Perry last month.