    • ENTERTAINMENT
    05/04/2018 16:14 BST

    'Saturday Night Takeaway' Bosses Reveal Series Finale Line-Up

    Dec will be joined by some famous faces, as he flies solo for the second time.

    ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ bosses have confirmed the line-up for this weekend’s grand finale. 

    Declan Donnelly will be joined by a host of guests as he presents the final episode without co-presenter Ant McPartlin, live from Universal’s Orlando Resort. 

    ITV
    Declan Donnelly will be joined by Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern

    Hollywood star Denise Richards will serve as the Star Guest Announcer, Craig David will be the night’s resident DJ while Jason Derulo will star in The End Of The Show Show.

    There’s also a treat in store for ‘Friends’ fans as The Rembrandts, who recorded the show’s famous theme song, will be stopping by for Sing-A-Long Live. 

    ‘Takeaway’ regulars Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will also be on hand to entertain the 200 winners of the Place On A Plane competition. 

    ITV
    'Saturday Night Takeaway' will come live from Universal in Florida

    Dec won near-unanimous praise when he hosted the show by himself for the first time last week, following Ant’s arrest for drink-driving

    He made made a nod to Ant’s absence during last Saturday’s ‘Takeaway’, and later took to Twitter revealing he had barely slept in the run-up to going live.

    Initial figures revealed show reached an average of 7.7 million viewers, making it the second-highest rated episode in the current series. 

    READ MORE:

