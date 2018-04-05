'Saturday Night Takeaway' Bosses Reveal Series Finale Line-Up

Declan Donnelly will be joined by a host of guests as he presents the final episode without co-presenter Ant McPartlin , live from Universal’s Orlando Resort.

‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ bosses have confirmed the line-up for this weekend’s grand finale.

Hollywood star Denise Richards will serve as the Star Guest Announcer, Craig David will be the night’s resident DJ while Jason Derulo will star in The End Of The Show Show.

There’s also a treat in store for ‘Friends’ fans as The Rembrandts, who recorded the show’s famous theme song, will be stopping by for Sing-A-Long Live.

‘Takeaway’ regulars Scarlett Moffatt and Stephen Mulhern will also be on hand to entertain the 200 winners of the Place On A Plane competition.