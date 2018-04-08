In For A Penny sees Stephen giving members of the public a chance to win £1000, by staking just 1p. They then have to answer some wonderfully silly questions before taking home the prize.

This weekend’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ finale included an important announcement, as it was revealed that Stephen Mulhern ’s ‘In For A Penny’ segment will become a spin-off show.

During Saturday’s (7 April) episode, Stephen took his antics to Florida - where the final was filmed live - and Dec then revealed, via a fake call to ITV bosses, that In For A Penny will become its own show.

A spokesperson for the channel also confirmed the news (via Digital Spy).

In the past, Stephen has made no secret of the fact he thought In For A Penny could be a show in its own right, stating last year: “We’re hoping to get it off the ground later this year.

“We just need some time to work on it. Ideally, we’d make the cash prizes bigger too, just to up the ante.”