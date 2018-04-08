This weekend’s ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ finale included an important announcement, as it was revealed that Stephen Mulhern’s ‘In For A Penny’ segment will become a spin-off show.
In For A Penny sees Stephen giving members of the public a chance to win £1000, by staking just 1p. They then have to answer some wonderfully silly questions before taking home the prize.
During Saturday’s (7 April) episode, Stephen took his antics to Florida - where the final was filmed live - and Dec then revealed, via a fake call to ITV bosses, that In For A Penny will become its own show.
A spokesperson for the channel also confirmed the news (via Digital Spy).
In the past, Stephen has made no secret of the fact he thought In For A Penny could be a show in its own right, stating last year: “We’re hoping to get it off the ground later this year.
“We just need some time to work on it. Ideally, we’d make the cash prizes bigger too, just to up the ante.”
The current series of ‘Saturday Night Takeaway’ has been somewhat overshadowed by off-screen events, following Ant McPartlin’s arrest on suspicion of drink-driving.
Declan Donnelly hosted the last two episodes of the show alone, as his longtime presenting partner went straight into rehab after his arrest.
After the finale, Dec admitted the studio audience in Florida that the show has been “tinged with sadness”, asking them to give a round of applause for Ant.