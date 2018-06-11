Why We All Need A Savannah Phillips In Our Family

Savannah Phillips sparked a thousand memes when she covered Prince George’s mouth as he giggled during the Trooping of the Colour.

But while the world watching on social media sent out a collective giggle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to have let out a relieved sigh.

For had a parent attempted to keep George quiet, it may well have resulted in tears or a tantrum. But the authoritative gesture from an older cousin was well received.