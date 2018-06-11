EDITION
    11/06/2018 11:00 BST | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Why We All Need A Savannah Phillips In Our Family

    Savannah silencing Prince George on the balcony mirrors an earlier moment with Prince Harry and Princess Beatrice.

    Savannah Phillips sparked a thousand memes when she covered Prince George’s mouth as he giggled during the Trooping of the Colour.

    But while the world watching on social media sent out a collective giggle, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are likely to have let out a relieved sigh.

    For had a parent attempted to keep George quiet, it may well have resulted in tears or a tantrum. But the authoritative gesture from an older cousin was well received.  

    DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS via Getty Images

    Just check out Prince William’s expression, he knows he would have faced a showdown had Savannah not stepped in.

    Karwai Tang via Getty Images

    The royal children once again stole the show as they watched the flypast to mark the Queen’s official birthday.

     

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

    Savannah repeatedly demonstrated why having older cousins around can be a godsend for parents.

    As well as keeping George in line, she also looked out for Princess Charlotte, who was distracted by the crowds below.

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images

    Charlotte’s second cousin Savannah - who is the daughter of the Queen’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn - kept her engaged by talking her through what to expect.

    Chris Jackson via Getty Images

    Savannah also gave Charlotte some one-on-one attention when it all became a bit much for her.

    Max Mumby/Indigo via Getty Images
    Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images

    What a trooper.

    Samir Hussein via Getty Images

    Savannah may not realise it but she is following in the footsetps of some older royal cousins, as Charlie Proctor, editor of Royal Central pointed out: Prince Harry once pulled a similar move on Princess Beatrice during a balcony appearance in 1990.

