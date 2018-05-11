Most younger siblings will get hand-me-down clothes and toys from their older brothers or sisters, and it’s no different for Princess Charlotte.

According to US Weekly, many of the three-year-old’s toys are ones that Prince George had first. “A lot of Charlotte’s toys are hand-me-downs from George,” an insider told the publication. “Although she’s definitely a girly girl, she also loves to play outside, just like George. She’s got one of his old scooters and also motorised Jeep she loves to drive around the patio in.”