Save The Children's Handling Of Misconduct Allegations To Be Investigated

PA Archive/PA Images Brendan Cox stepped down from his roles at campaign groups set up in his wife's memory over 'mistakes I made... while at Save the Children'.

An investigation has been launched into Save the Children over concerns about charity’s handling of allegations of misconduct and harassment against senior members of staff. The Charity Commission said it had opened a statutory inquiry into the how allegations of misconduct in 2012 and 2015 were dealt with and whether they were fully disclosed to the regulator. The probe will consider the response to claims such as those made against the charity’s former chief executive Justin Forsyth, who faced three complaints of misconduct by female members of staff, and Brendan Cox, husband of the murdered Labour MP, Jo Cox.

Last week I decided to step down from my public roles to face up to mistakes I made several years ago while at Save the Children. I apologise to people I offended or upset at the time. My actions were never malicious but they were at times inappropriate. — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) February 17, 2018

The commission said it was concerned whether the charity adequately reported the full extent and nature of allegations in 2015/16, when it demanded to see the findings of an independent review and was assured by trustees its recommendations were being acted upon. Save the Children’s decision-making since the allegations emerged in February this year, particularly over its “public position”, was also a concern, the regulator added. The commission will also examine whether charity trustees “fully, frankly and accurately” disclosed serious incidents when they were spoken to again in February. Michelle Russell, director of investigations and enforcement at the Charity Commission said: “This inquiry centres specifically on how the charity handled complaints in 2012 and 2015 about senior members of staff, and how the charity responded to and managed public and media scrutiny of those events in 2018.

Pacific Press via Getty Images Justin Forsyth was also subject to complaints while he was Save the Children's chief executive.

“We have questions that must be answered, and we need to hold the charity formally accountable for providing them in a clear and timely manner. “Opening a formal investigation does not necessarily mean that we have concluded that there has been wrongdoing by the trustees of The Save the Children Fund. However, we do have questions that must be answered, and we need to hold the charity formally accountable for providing them in a clear and timely manner.” Earlier this year, it emerged that between April 2016 and March 2017, Save the Children had 31 allegations of sexual misconduct – 10 of which were referred to the police.