The French Navy is ready to intervene if another row erupts between the fishermen involved in the “scallop wars” in the English Channel.

Last week, French and English boats were filmed in a clash that saw rocks being thrown and boats being rammed against one another, as a battle over scallop supplies erupted.

Addressing the matter, French agriculture minister Stephane Travert told French TV station CNews: “We can’t keep going on like this, we can’t keep having skirmishes like that.

“The French Navy is ready to step in if more clashes break out, as well as carrying out checks.”