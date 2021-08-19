Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Welcome Baby And His Name Is Out Of This World

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got a visit from a stork. The couple has welcomed a son named Cosmo, Jost announced on Wednesday. Johansson’s rep also confirmed the news to People. Johansson and Jost, who started dating in 2017, got married last year. Cosmo is their first child together. Johansson is also mum to daughter Rose Dorothy, who will turn 7 this autumn.

The actor and comedian kept the pregnancy a secret, although it has been widely rumoured that they had a little one on the way. And earlier Wednesday, Page Six reported that the Marriage Story star was pregnant after Jost apparently leaked the news during a stand-up gig in Connecticut.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost