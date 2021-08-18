Margot Robbie And Scarlett Johansson’s TikTok Lookalikes Have Teamed Up And We Can’t Tell Them From The Real Thing

First there was the Jennifer Aniston TikTok lookalike that we couldn’t separate from the real thing, and now Margot Robbie and Scarlett Johansson have their very own social media doppelgängers.

TikTok stars Anastaysia is the spitting image of Harley Quinn star Margot, while Kate Shumskaya is a dead ringer for Black Widow’s Scarlett.

Unsurprisingly, when the two teamed up, their TikTok videos quickly went viral, racking up tens of millions of views.

One clip sees them face each other, before holding on to each other’s arms and spinning around as they magically transform into the comic book characters.