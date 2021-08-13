Disney Boss Defends Release Strategy Amid Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow Lawsuit

Albert L. Ortega via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson

Chapek addressed the strategy in the company’s latest earnings call with investors and said the “unpredictable” nature of the health crisis called for flexibility regarding film releases. He said Black Widow was “the top performing film at the domestic box office since the start of the pandemic” and he and Disney chairman Bob Iger agreed over the release strategy. Chapek said: “Both Bob Iger and I, along with the leaders of our creative and distribution teams, determined this was the right strategy because it would enable us to reach the broadest possible audience.” He told Wall Street analysts “distribution decisions are made on a film-by-film basis” based on market conditions and consumer behaviour. And he insisted future release strategies would be based on what Disney believes “is in the best interest of the film and the best interest of our constituents”.

