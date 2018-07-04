The 33-year-old star will play Jean Marie Gill in the real-life drama about a massage parlour and sex work business in Pittsburgh in the ’70s and ’80s.

Scarlett Johansson ’s representative has responded to criticism aimed at the actress after she was cast as a transgender man in the upcoming film, ‘Rub And Tug’.

Following a backlash to the decision to cast Scarlett as a trans man, her rep reportedly issued a statement to Bustle, saying: “Tell them they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment.”

Felicity Huffman was nominated for an Oscar after playing a transgender woman in 2005’s ‘Transamerica’, Jared Leto won a best supporting actor Oscar for playing a trans woman in ‘Dallas Buyers Club’, and Jeffrey Tambor won two Emmys for his role as a transgender woman in the TV series ‘Transparent’.

The decision to cast Scarlett in the role - and the subsequent response did not go down well with some film fans on Twitter...