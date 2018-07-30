Scarlett Moffatt Hits Back At Body-Shaming Trolls After Being Left In Tears By Negative Comments

The former ‘Gogglebox’ star said she was left in tears shortly after appearing on ‘Love Island: Aftersun’, telling her 658,000 followers: “I’m honestly ashamed of some people on here.

Scarlett Moffatt has hit back at trolls, tweeting that she feels she’s “constantly being attacked because of my size and my appearance”.

“Hard to pretend I’m ok and be a good role model to others about how it’s ok to just you when the comments from grown adults on here have resulted in me crying my eyes out! I hope you’re very proud of yourselves.

I’m honestly ashamed of some people on here. Hard to pretend I’m ok and be a good role model to others about how it’s ok to just you when the comments from grown adults on here have resulted in me crying my eyes out! I hope you’re very proud of yourselves

“No wonder the amount of people including myself with social anxiety is increasing,” she continued. “Feel like I can’t even film tv shows without hating the way that I look after - from constantly being attacked because of my size and my appearance!

“Feel like I need to speak out for others!! This is not fair this needs to stop!! Please to the people out there who aren’t loving themselves right now please don’t let other people stop you from doing what you love. Real beauty shines from within.

“I wanted and felt like I had to write that tweet to let you know at the end of the day I’m a 27 year old girl with feelings & a family who get upset also when they see vile comments about my appearance. Something needs to change with our society!!”

Scarlett then received positive messages from numerous famous faces and fans: