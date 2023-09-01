Been A Disgruntled Pelican Since Schitt's Creek Ended? We Have Some Exciting News

The Rose family in Schitt's Creek Netflix

If your life has been positively bedevilled ever since Schitt’s Creek came to an end, one of the show’s producers has teased that we might not have seen the last of the Rose family.

The Emmy-winning Canadian sitcom followed parents Moira and Johnny and their adult children David and Alexis as they lost their riches and were forced to shack up in a rural motel.

Over the course of its six seasons, it went from cult favourite to mainstream hit before its final episode aired in 2020.

But now, producer Andrew Barnsley has shared a hopeful update on the show’s future.

Of the possibility of a reboot or a movie, he told The Messenger: “It’s something that we know there’s demand and interest for it, really.

“It’s something that I know Dan and Eugene [Levy, the show’s creators and stars] are considering all the time, and I think it’s going to be a timing thing.”

However, Andrew was also quick to clarify he doesn’t have “any update” on when any of the possibilities could happen, adding that Dan and Eugene “love the world” they created, but don’t want to see it ruined.

“The fear is, does it tarnish the legacy to go back and and revisit them in the way that maybe the Entourage movie did?” he explained

Eugene Levy – aka Johnny Rose – previously said he was “open to anything” where the show was concerned.

He told IndieWire earlier this year: “I know my son Daniel has said this, we’d love to get together with these people again and take the show and the characters to yet another level.

“There’s nothing in the works right now to be honest, but you know, we’ve never stopped thinking about what might happen down the line. We’re certainly open to anything, I think when the idea that is the right idea presents itself we’ll probably act on it, I guess.”

Speaking after the show ended in 2020, Dan – who plays David Rose – told Variety anything they did to would have to be “really freaking good”.

He said: “If there is an idea that pops into my head it has to be really freaking good because this is a nice way to say goodbye,” he told in 2020 after the show came to a close.

“Fingers crossed we get a nice idea popping into our head soon… I would love to work with these people again.”