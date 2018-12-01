SIPA USA/PA Images Head teachers march on Parliament to ask for an end to school cuts

Austerity-hit schools could be facing an eye-watering £4.8bn cuts bombshell if the government doesn’t fund a planned pension contributions hike.

Labour says headteachers will be left with no choice but to slash spending on “the absolute basics” if Chancellor Philip Hammond does not plug the four-year shortfall at next year’s spending review.

The new figures, from the House of Commons Library, will pile pressure on ministers to act in the wake of a mass protest at Westminster by headteachers in September.

The Department for Education (DfE), however, said that the changes make teachers’ pension schemes “sustainable in the long-term”.

Official figures, obtained by Labour MP Stephanie Peacock, show the looming pensions burden set to fall on schools, year by year: 2020/21 - £1.3bn 2021/22 - £1.18bn 2022/23 - £1.22bn 2023/24 - £1.26bn Total: £4.79bn

At the march, smartly-dressed school leaders carrying placards bearing the message “cut to the bone” told power-holders that shrinking school budgets were at risking crisis.

Hammond drew anger from teachers after the budget in Novermber when he said cash-strapped schools could buy “little extras” with a one-off £400m fund he announced at the budget.

In 2016, ministers admitted the pensions shortfall would amount to a sizeable £2bn, but that figure was revised up at the November budget and there is only enough cash set aside to cover costs for 2019/20.

It comes after respected think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) found that per-pupil funding had fallen by 8% since 2010.

Labour MP Stephanie Peacock, who is a former teacher, said the government should match the commitment it gave to the NHS, which has seen its extra pensions contributions fully covered.