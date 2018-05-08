Fresh School Cuts Unavoidable Without New Money For Teachers' Pay Rise - OBR

Fresh cuts to schools may be unavoidable unless new money is found for a planned pay rise for teachers, the Government’s own fiscal watchdog has warned.

If no additional cash is made available to boost pay, the Office for Budget Responsibility says the cost can only be met by “squeezing non-pay spending and by reducing the workforce”.

The warning was echoed by the School Teachers’ Review Body (STRB), the Government’s pay review body for teachers, which said that some schools would struggle to pay any increases in salary at all.

Last year the government agreed an overall 1% pay increase for the profession, but teaching unions are demanding a 5% boost in pay, saying their pay has seen a drastic cut since 2010.

Evidence provided by the Government to the School Teachers’ Review Body backed up their claim. It showed that while real terms pay rose between 2002 and 2010, it then fell sharply.

An examination of House of Commons Library data, commissioned by Angela Rayner, the Shadow Education Secretary, has also confirmed that the average teacher is around £4,000 a year worse off in 2016 compared to 2010.