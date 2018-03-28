Schools Across UK On Lockdown After Mass Email Threatens Pupils Will Be Attacked

Schools across the UK have been put on lockdown after threatening emails were sent on Wednesday suggesting they would be “targeted in an attack later today”.

Durham Police said it had received a number of calls from schools who had received the email, and that forces “across the country are also believed to have reported similar incidents”.

The correspondence reportedly warned “pupils would be run down if they left the building or shot”.

Schools in London, Durham and Cambridge have been directed affected, but forces across the UK are said to be responding to the threats.

The Met confirmed it was dealing with a “number of reports relating to malicious communications” and said they were “currently being treated as hoaxes”.

“There is no evidence to suggest that this is terror-related,” a spokesperson said.

West Midlands Police issued a similar statement, confirming it was investigating emails sent to a number of schools from 9.45am, but added that they were believed to “false and malicious”.

“There is nothing to suggest there is any credible threat to any of the schools,” a spokesperson said, adding: “We take hoaxes extremely seriously. They cause disruption and alarm to the public as well as diverting police resources”

According to the Cambridge Times the email says that at 3.15pm a car will drive into as many students as possible as they try to leave.

The email reportedly reads: “If you try and evacuate them the driver will get out and shoot any student leaving.

“You have a choice here, you can ignore this email and risk the lives of the students you say you care for, or you can listen to what we are telling you.

“The only way out is to go out with a BANG.”

Durham Police said it was taking the incident extremely seriously, and said forces are working together to investigate the threat, and who might be behind it.

“We are requesting that parents do not ring the police as we are in contact with the schools to offer advice and reassurance, and to keep them updated on the investigation,” Durham police said in a statement.

The Plymouth Herald reported that schools across the area had been put on lockdown and that some were “refusing to let children leave, despite parents having been called to collect them”.