Scientists have discovered dozens of giant dinosaur footprints on the Scottish island of Skye that could help shed light on how dinosaurs like the Tyrannosaurus rex came into existence. The 170 million-year-old footprints were found in a muddy lagoon just off the north-east coast of the Isle of Skye.

Most of what was found came from two types of dinosaur, the first being a theropod which at two metres tall would have been a distant cousin of the T. rex. The second set of tracks came from a similarly size long-neck sauropod which would is believed to have been a very distant relative of the Brontosaurus. These are the second set of dinosaur footprints found on Skye, with the first being discovered in 2015, although the latest discoveries were made in older rocks. The find is considered of global importance as it is rare evidence of the Middle Jurassic period, from which few fossil sites have ever been found around the world.

Dr Steve Brusatte, from the University of Edinburgh’s School of GeoSciences, who led the field team, said: “The more we look on the Isle of Skye, the more dinosaur footprints we find. “This new site records two different types of dinosaurs – long-necked cousins of Brontosaurus and sharp-toothed cousins of T. rex – hanging around a shallow lagoon, back when Scotland was much warmer and dinosaurs were beginning their march to global dominance.”

Researchers measured, photographed and analysed about 50 footprints in a tidal area at Brothers’ Point – Rubha nam Brathairean – a dramatic headland on Skye’s Trotternish peninsula. The largest of the embed marks are 70cm across, left by a sauropod, while the largest theropod track was around 50cm across. Tidal conditions made studying the footprints difficult, as well as the impact of weathering and changes to the landscape.

However, scientists still managed to identify two trackways in addition to many isolated footprints. Researchers used drone photographs to make a map of the site, while additional images were collected using a paired set of cameras and tailored software to help model the prints. Analysis of the clearest prints – including the overall shape of the track outline, the shape and orientation of the toes, and the presence of claws – enabled scientists to determine they belonged to sauropods and theropods.