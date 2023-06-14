The Scooby-Doo Film Just Turned 21 And This Surprising Twitter Thread Has Got Fans In A Spin

Scooby-Doo was released in 2002 Warner Bros

Released on 14 June 2002, the live-action adaptation of the classic kids cartoon franchise long holds a place in the hearts of people of a certain age.

To mark the anniversary, one nostalgia account on Twitter put together a whole thread of things you may not have noticed or known about the film – no matter how many times you might have seen it repeated on ITV2.

in honor of 'Scooby Doo' turning 21 years old, here's a thread with all the adult jokes/deleted material that would've made the movie even better: pic.twitter.com/0ibC0VtkuQ — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 13, 2023

In the thread, @notgwendalupe details supposed deleted scenes from the film, as well as more “adult” jokes that supposedly didn’t make the cut.

It also suggests filmmaker James Gunn originally had a different idea for the direction of the movie.

first: the movie had an intro montage, it included the original animated characters, it was deleted for timing reasons pic.twitter.com/7EW6JgO4SO — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 13, 2023

in the original draft, Daphne implies Fred cheated on her with multiple fans and that lead to her break-up with him pic.twitter.com/ifmzVS8shg — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 13, 2023

in an appearance on TRL, Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed she had a kissing scene with Linda Cardellini but was cut when the movie's direction changed towards younger audiences pic.twitter.com/SVRe1lOC5L — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 13, 2023

and needless to say, but Velma was always gay, it was in the original draft, she also was supposed to give hints that she had romantic feelings with Daphne, but it was cut pic.twitter.com/x7ekXs1Fr7 — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 13, 2023

the movie is also FULL of cannabis jokes pic.twitter.com/mI30kMBLgp — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 13, 2023

this scene also is a cannabis joke, the camera pans to smoke coming out of the mysery machine as Shaggy says 'talk about toasted' pic.twitter.com/XHwQdZhq6u — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) June 13, 2023

The thread has already gone viral, racking up 35 million views and 250k likes at the time of writing.

Following the release of Scooby-Doo in 2002, a sequel called Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed hit cinemas in 2004, but fared less well with critics, with a 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

James Gunn – who more recently is known for helming various Marvel and DC Comics films – was recently asked about the possibility of making a third instalment, which he shot down with a pretty bleak response.

“I’ve considered it. But Great Danes have a lifespan of around eight years so I don’t know how to get around that,” he tweeted last year.

I’ve considered it. But Great Danes have a lifespan of around 8 years so I don’t know how to get around that. https://t.co/0QbTHhpBUM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 20, 2022