The Scooby-Doo Film Just Turned 21 And This Surprising Twitter Thread Has Got Fans In A Spin

It’s officially 21 years since Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Matthew Lillard and Linda Cardellini came together to give us one of the most iconic family films of the 2000s, Scooby-Doo.
Released on 14 June 2002, the live-action adaptation of the classic kids cartoon franchise long holds a place in the hearts of people of a certain age.
To mark the anniversary, one nostalgia account on Twitter put together a whole thread of things you may not have noticed or known about the film – no matter how many times you might have seen it repeated on ITV2.
In the thread, @notgwendalupe details supposed deleted scenes from the film, as well as more “adult” jokes that supposedly didn’t make the cut.
It also suggests filmmaker James Gunn originally had a different idea for the direction of the movie.
The thread has already gone viral, racking up 35 million views and 250k likes at the time of writing.
Following the release of Scooby-Doo in 2002, a sequel called Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed hit cinemas in 2004, but fared less well with critics, with a 22% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
James Gunn – who more recently is known for helming various Marvel and DC Comics films – was recently asked about the possibility of making a third instalment, which he shot down with a pretty bleak response.
“I’ve considered it. But Great Danes have a lifespan of around eight years so I don’t know how to get around that,” he tweeted last year.
Ruh-roh! Poor Scoobs.