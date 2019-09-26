Scooter Braun Finally Addresses Taylor Swift Drama After 'Bullying' Accusations

Music manager Scooter Braun has finally spoken out after Taylor Swift accused him of purchasing her old record label as a way of “bullying” her.

Scooter was at the centre of drama in July, when it was reported he had bought Big Machine Records, the label Taylor had previously been signed with, and therefore owned the masters to her first six albums.

Shortly after this deal was announced, Taylor posted a lengthy statement on Tumblr in which she said the situation was her “worst case scenario”, claiming that Scooter had “incessantly” and “manipulatively bullied” her throughout her career, highlighting the fact he was managing Kanye West when their feud reignited around the release of the rapper’s song Famous.