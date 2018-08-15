Scottish Labour Voters Back Second Referendum On Brexit, New Survey Shows

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is under growing pressure from Scottish voters to back another referendum on Brexit, a new survey has revealed.

Two-thirds of Labour supporters in Scotland back a vote on the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, with just 21% opposed to another ballot, according to a YouGov survey.

Labour’s current position is that it does not support a second referendum, but an increasing number of its MPs are adding their weight to the cross-party campaign.

The research, commissioned by the anti-Brexit People’s Vote campaign, also shows that supporters of the SNP are in favour of another EU referendum, with 66% of the party’s voters backing the notion.

Those results are part of a trend across all voters in Scotland, with 48% in favour of another vote and 31% against.

Former President of YouGov Peter Kellner said “The survey suggests the leaderships of both the SNP and the Labour Party are in the wrong place with most of their supporters.

“There may be an electoral dividend in Scotland for one of these parties if they strengthen their position.

“For instance, by a margin of three to one Labour supporters want Jeremy Corbyn to campaign for a public vote while Nicola Sturgeon may yet want to move faster than she has in backing such a route on Brexit.”

The SNP’s current voters want to stay in the EU by a margin of 83% to 17%, while Labour supporters in Scotland would vote to remain by a margin of 74% to 26%. Those voters would also back another referendum by 64% to 21%.

Labour voters in Scotland think Corbyn should strengthen his position on Brexit, with 44% saying he should oppose Brexit more strongly, 22% saying he should support Brexit more strongly and just 11% saying he had got the “balance about right”.

The survey also suggests the Remain vote in Scotland has increased since the 2016 referendum, with 66% of voters wanting to stay in the EU – four points higher than two years ago.

Kellner added: “Support for a public vote on the outcome is growing across the UK but is particularly strong in Scotland where most people did not want to leave in the first place. There is deep pessimism about what Brexit will mean for Scotland and the next generation.

“Around two-thirds of Scots think the UK is ignoring their concerns and don’t trust Westminster to take these decisions.”

YouGov surveyed 2,013 adults between 8th-14th August 2018. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults.