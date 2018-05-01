Scotland Becomes First Country To Introduce Minimum Alcohol Pricing

PA Wire/PA Images First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets patient Thomas Crawford during a visit to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, as she marks the minimum unit pricing for alcohol coming into force and meet patients with chronic liver problems and specialist clinicians

Scotland has been “bold and brave” by becoming the first country to implement a minimum unit price for alcohol, Nicola Sturgeon has said. The First Minister hailed the minimum 50p per unit price, designed to cut alcohol-related harm, as it was brought in across the country on Tuesday after a six-year delay thanks to a legal challenge led by the Scotch Whisky Association. The medical profession and health campaigners have welcomed it as the biggest breakthrough in public health since the ban on smoking in public. It is estimated the move could save around 392 lives in the first five years of its implementation in Scotland, where on average there are 22 alcohol-specific deaths every week and 697 hospital admissions. Alcohol abuse is thought to cost Scotland £900 for every adult in the country.

PA Wire/PA Images First Minister Nicola Sturgeon meets clinicians, during a visit to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Speaking on a visit to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary, Sturgeon said: “Scotland is the first country in the world that is being bold enough and brave enough to implement minimum unit pricing. “The eyes of the world will very much be on Scotland, not just today but as the benefits of this policy start to be seen and felt. “Already we see countries across the British Isles – Wales and Ireland – looking to follow suit and I’m sure that as the benefits of this policy start to be seen we’ll see other countries elsewhere doing exactly that. “All of the evidence says that minimum unit pricing will reduce deaths from alcohol-related illnesses, reduce hospital admissions and generally reduce the damage that alcohol misuse does to our society. “No one has ever said that minimum pricing on its own will resolve all of the problems we have with alcohol misuse but all of the experts who support this policy will also say that without this all of the other things we do will not have as much impact as we want them to.”