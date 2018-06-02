A 43-year-old man has been charged with the attempted murder of two police officers who were injured in a stabbing incident, Police Scotland has confirmed.

Constables Laura Sayer, 39, and Kenny MacKenzie, 43, were both seriously injured at a house in Greenock, Inverclyde, on Friday morning.

The charged man is due to appear in Greenock Sheriff Court on Monday over the incident.

Meanwhile, colleagues of the injured officers have praised their “incredible bravery”.

Assistant Chief Constable Bernard Higgins, who visited both officers on Friday, said afterwards: “They were in remarkable good spirits. I’m blown away by the courage of them. I was actually very moved and proud to speak with them.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon also sent her best wishes, adding: “This is a reminder of the vital but often dangerous job our police men and women do, and what a huge debt of gratitude we owe to them.”

Pc Sayer has six months’ service with Police Scotland and Pc MacKenzie has been an officer for nine years.

The officers are due to be released from hospital later today.

Chief Superintendent Gordon Crossan, the local policing commander for Renfrewshire and Inverclyde, visited them on Saturday and said they were in “remarkable spirits”.

The constables were initially taken to the nearby Royal Inverclyde Hospital – although one has since been transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for further treatment.

Police Scotland has referred the incident to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc).