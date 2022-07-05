Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth BBC

Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth have been announced as the new presenters, and will begin hosting the Monday to Thursday 1pm slot from September.

As part of the BBC’s Across The UK plans, the show will also leave London and broadcast live from Salford.

Dean, who currently hosts a weekend morning show on Radio 1 said: “I literally don’t know what to say, this is wild.

“Being given the opportunity to launch a brand new daytime show on Radio 1 with the most talented production team and co-host is a full on dream come true.”

Vicky, who currently presents regular shows on BBC Radio Manchester and GAYDIO and has covered a range of Radio 1 shows, added: “In all honesty, I don’t think there are words that can live up to how incredibly excited I am. I am quite literally about to live my dream and I can’t wait to get going.”

Both Dean and Vicky were given their first opportunity to host on the station during the 2020 festive period as part of Radio 1’s Christmas Takeover, an initiative to provide a springboard for emerging presenters.

Scott Mills is leaving Radio 1 in August to join Radio 2 Dave J Hogan via Getty Images

Nat O’Leary, who was similarly discovered the following year and currently hosts Friday early breakfast, will also present Radio 1 00s on Sundays from 11am-1pm as part of the changes at the station.

Meanwhile, Katie Thistleton will take over Dean’s Friday and Saturday mid-morning shows, as well as continuing to host Radio 1 Life Hacks and the Official Chart Update with Vick Hope each Sunday afternoon.

On Friday, it was announced Scott would be leaving Radio 1 after 24 years to succeed Steve Wright as the host of Radio 2′s early afternoon slot.

