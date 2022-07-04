Scott Mills is leaving Radio 1 after 24 years Matt Crossick - PA Images via Getty Images

Scott Mills has set the record straight on his exit from BBC Radio 1 after 24 years, insisting he “hasn’t been fired”.

On Friday, it was announced the DJ would be moving to Radio 2 to replace Steve Wright as the host of their early afternoon show.

Addressing the news on his Radio 1 show on Monday, Scott admitted some listeners thought he and co-host Chris Stark had been axed.

Discussing how the news revealed on social media in a tongue-in-cheek video by singer Lewis Capaldi alongside the BBC’s official announcement, Scott said: “Some people think this is a prank because this show is known for being stupid, and pranking a lot.

“But it isn’t. And also, I’d like to say that we haven’t been fired, which a lot of people are thinking.”

Scott also said he was “a little bit in denial” about leaving the station, which he joined in 1998.

Turning to Chris, who is also leaving Radio 1 to focus on making podcasts, he said: “I am so proud of you, and I’m so proud of what we have done together.

“Let’s not get emotional now, that’s for another time. But I’m feeling weird.

“I’m also feeling a little bit in denial that this is actually happening, but apparently it is.”

Scott with co-host Chris Stark Aaron Chown - PA Images via Getty Images

During his time with Radio 1, Scott has hosted a variety of shows across the network, including his current roles as host of the 1-3.30pm Monday to Thursday slot and fronting The Official Chart Show.

Scott and Chris will present their last Radio 1 show on Thursday 25 August, with Scott’s new Radio 2 show beginning in the autumn, airing weekdays from 2-4pm.

Radio 1 has confirmed Scott and Chris’ replacements as hosts of the early afternoon slot will be announced on Tuesday at 2pm.

After vacating his Radio 2 afternoon slot after 23 years, Steve Wright will continue to host Sunday Love Songs from 9-11am, as well as a new Serious Jockin’ show and other Radio 2 specials.

He hinted it was not his decision to step down from the show, saying in a statement on Friday: “Radio 2 told me several months back that they wanted to do something different in the afternoons, and I thought – fair enough. Let’s give somebody else a go.