The head of the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has resigned amid a row over his ethical conduct while in office.

Scott Pruitt was under scrutiny for months over first-class travel at taxpayer expense, security spending, connections with lobbyists and industry groups, accusations of using his office for favours, a $43,000 (£32,500) soundproof phone booth for his office and his rental of a high-end condo from an energy lobbyist’s wife.

Numerous Democratic lawmakers and even some fellow Republicans had called for his resignation, which was announced by Donald Trump in a tweet on Thursday evening.

“I have accepted the resignation of Scott Pruitt as the Administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency,” Trump said on Twitter.