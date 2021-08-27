BBC Sean Lock as seen in 15 Storeys High

15 Storeys High originally aired between 2002 and 2004, and centred around around two flatmates – played by Sean and Marvel star Benedict Wong – who live in a tower block in South London. As well as playing lead character, the “depressed pessimist” Vince Clark, Sean also created 15 Storeys High and co-wrote all 12 episodes of the show, which was based on a previous Radio 4 series he also starred in. Guest stars across its two seasons included fellow comedian (and future Strictly Come Dancing winner) Bill Bailey, Mark Lamarr and Tracey Ann Obermann.

Jo Hale via Getty Images Sean Lock performing stand-up in 2006