The BBC has announced it is making Sean Lock’s sitcom 15 Storeys High available to stream, following the comedian’s death.
Sean died of cancer earlier this month at the age of 58, and in the time since, the BBC has faced calls to bring the comic’s critically-acclaimed series to their streaming service.
It’s now been confirmed by the BBC that both series of 15 Storeys High are being made available to stream from Friday night onwards.
15 Storeys High originally aired between 2002 and 2004, and centred around around two flatmates – played by Sean and Marvel star Benedict Wong – who live in a tower block in South London.
As well as playing lead character, the “depressed pessimist” Vince Clark, Sean also created 15 Storeys High and co-wrote all 12 episodes of the show, which was based on a previous Radio 4 series he also starred in.
Guest stars across its two seasons included fellow comedian (and future Strictly Come Dancing winner) Bill Bailey, Mark Lamarr and Tracey Ann Obermann.
Bill Bailey was among the stars who paid tribute to Sean following his death, remembering him as a “a true original” and a “wonderful comic”.
“Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh, still joking, still coming up with ideas,” Bill later recalled.
“We had great conversations. I brought in my guitar and sang him his favourite Johnny Cash songs.”
Sean will probably be best remembered for his 10-year stint as a regular panellist on 8 Out Of 10 Cats, as well as appearances on other comedy shows like QI, Have I Got News For You and the Diane Morgan series Mandy.