Some of Sean Lock’s fellow comics have revealed he was joking and laughing right up until his death from cancer at the age of 58. Bill Bailey and Harry Hill have both shared stories about their contact with the comedian in his final days. While Sean didn’t make his cancer diagnosis public, both Bill and Harry kept in regular contact with their friend throughout his illness.

Strictly Come Dancing winner Bill recalled: “Even in his last few days, we were still having a laugh, still joking, still coming up with ideas. “We had great conversations. I brought in my guitar and sang him his favourite Johnny Cash songs.”

It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock , he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family. — Bill Bailey (@BillBailey) August 18, 2021

TV Burp star Harry added that he would regularly meet up with Sean after he told him he was terminally ill. “He struggled with [the illness] – he went through all the same emotions anyone in that position would experience,” Harry told The Telegraph. “But he was stoical about it. Because he was so bright, he read up on all the latest treatments. He knew much more about that side of medicine than I ever did.”

Harry went on to say that the Sean’s sense of humour never faltered, even when he was in a hospice. “I asked him what it was like, and he said: ‘It’s okay actually and the sex is amazing.’” Tributes poured in from across the world of comedy and entertainment for the comic after it was announced he had died on Wednesday. Many of Sean’s former 8 Out Of 10 Cats co-stars led the tributes on social media. Jon Richardson, who also appeared alongside Sean on spin-off 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown, tweeted: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice. “I’m devastated for his family today and sad for comedy that we have lost one of the very best. Undisputed, undefeated, carrot in a box champion. I will miss him.”

Jason Manford, who starred opposite Sean on early series of Cats, wrote: “I’m absolutely gutted about this. So heartbroken for his wife and children. One of the funniest men I’ve ever worked with and I used to adore occasionally making him laugh on my first proper telly job, 8 Out of 10 Cats. RIP mate xx.” He added: “I texted him couple of weeks ago and I’m now so glad I did. “If you’ve a friend who you’ve not spoken to for a while, drop them a message and check in. It could be the last time.”

