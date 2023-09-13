Get Ready For More Daytime Drama – Here's Everything We Know About The Morning Show Season 3

Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston in The Morning Show Apple TV+

It’s been nearly two years since the last series of The Morning Show, but the wait for season three is finally over.

Due to the Hollywood strikes preventing the stars from promoting the show, you might not have realised new episodes were upon us, but they began dropping on Apple TV+ on 13 September.

So, as we ready ourselves to delve into another series of daytime TV drama, here’s what you need to know...

Remind me, what happened at the end of The Morning Show season 2?

After production of the Apple TV+ drama’s second season was shut down early into the pandemic in 2020, when filming resumed, producers sought to include Covid into the show’s plot.

After testing positive for Covid herself, The Morning Show anchor Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) fronted a special detailing her experience with the virus live from her home on the network’s failing streaming site UBA+.

She also hoped this would win her critics back around after her popularity took another hit, when footage of her at Mitch Kessler’s (Steve Carell) funeral leaked and Maggie Brener’s (Marcia Gay Harden) tell-all book The Wrong Side Of The Bed revealed what had really happened between them.

Alex came down with Covid and broadcast from her home in the season two finale Apple TV+

It also emerged that Morning Show producer Chip Black (Mark Duplass) had lied about testing positive in order to make the special with Alex at her home.

Meanwhile, UBA’s former news division boss Cory Ellison (Billy Crudup) finally declared his love for The Morning Show co-host Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon), who had been in a blossoming relationship with UBA News anchor Laura Peterson (Julianna Margulies). Due to her health problems, Laura was fleeing New York City for Montana, where she invited Bradley to join her to ride out lockdown together.

However, Bradley was caught up in trying to find her missing brother Hal (Joe Tippet), who she and Cory eventually found in a hospital surrounded by Covid patients, suggesting they too were at risk of contracting the virus.

What will happen in The Morning Show season 3?

Apple TV+ has teased that “the future of the network is thrown into question and loyalties are pushed to the brink when a tech titan takes an interest in UBA. Unexpected alliances form, private truths are weaponised and everyone is forced to confront their core values both in and out of the newsroom”.

A trailer for the new series also sees the newsroom get locked down as the network faces a cyber attack.

It has also been reported that season three take place some time after the pandemic and the events of series two.

Which cast members are returning?

Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy

as Alex Levy Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson

as Bradley Jackson Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison

as Cory Ellison Greta Lee as Stella Bak

as Stella Bak Mark Duplass as Charlie “Chip” Black

as Charlie “Chip” Black Julianna Margulies as Laura Peterson

as Laura Peterson Néstor Carbonell as Yanko Flores

as Yanko Flores Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan

as Mia Jordan Janina Gavankar as Alison Namazi

as Alison Namazi Holland Taylor as Cybil Richards

as Cybil Richards Valeria Golino as Paola Lambruschini

Greta Lee and Karen Pittman in The Morning Show Apple TV+

Who is not returning?

After Mitch Kessler was killed off during season two, Steve Carell is not believed to be reprising his role in season three.

Maggie Brener is thought to be absent from the series TOOtoo, as actor Marcia Gay Harden previously told ET she was too busy filming So Help Me Todd to return.

Fans also speculated that Desean Terry will not be back as Daniel Henderson, after the character quit his job in season two.

Who is joining the cast?

Jon Hamm in The Morning Show Apple TV+

A host of familiar faces will be joining The Morning Show this season.

Jon Hamm is set to appear as corporate titan Paul Marks, who has his sights set on UBA, while Stephen Fry plays ruthless UBA board member Leonard Cromwell, who is determined to reverse the troubled network’s fortunes.

Natalie Morales takes on the role of Kate Danton, who is UBA news division president Stella Bak’s college best friend and also has a connection to Paul Marks, while Tig Notaro plays his chief of staff Amanda Robinson.

Nicole Beharie also joins as new Morning Show anchor Christina Hunter.

Nicole Beharie in The Morning Show Apple TV+

When do new episodes of The Morning Show drop in the UK?

The first two episodes of The Morning Show season three began streaming on Wednesday 13 September, with the remaining eight episodes dropping weekly on Apple TV+ until Wednesday 8 November.

You can also watch all episodes of season one and two on the streaming service now, too.

Is there a trailer?

Check it out below...

Will there be a season 4 of The Morning Show?

While there has not been an official announcement about the future of The Morning Show beyond this series, Deadline reported back in April that it had already been renewed for a fourth outing.