Jennifer Aniston Keeps The Summer Going In Her Holiday Photos With Celeb Pals

The Morning Show star's "summertime photo dump" reveals a season spent knocking around with Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman.
Ron Dicker
Jennifer Aniston
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston caught us up on what she’s been doing the last few months in her “summertime photo dump”.

On Sunday, the Morning Show star shared her holiday pics on Instagram, featuring pals Jimmy Kimmel and Jason Bateman alongsie their wives Molly McNearney and Amanda Anka.

In the photos, we see the Friends alum in eveningwear with Molly and Amanda next to a field; strolling solo with drink in hand through a sandy paradise; sharing a giant couch with both couples; recovering from a workout in compression pants; and walking with her getaway companions plus filmmaker Will Speck, who co-directed Jen and Jason in The Switch.

There are also some very cute snaps of Jennifer’s dogs.

The writers and actors strikes have certainly limited work options for some of these stars. Jen has been pushing some product on her Instagram over the last few months while squeezing in her leisure time.

Jen’s latest season of The Morning Show, in which she appears alongside, Reese Witherspoon begins its third season on Wednesday on Apple TV+, while Ozark star Jason Bateman has a few projects in production, according to IMDB.

As for Jimmy Kimmel and Molly McNearney, the executive producer and co-head writer on Jimmy Kimmel Live, they’re still on hiatus as Hollywood’s biggest labour dispute in years continues.

