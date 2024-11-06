The Apprentice Star Sebastian Stan Tears Into 'Paranoid, Scared Little Man' Donald Trump

Sebastian Stan via Associated Press

Sebastian Stan is not quite finished unloading on Donald Trump.

The actor, who plays a young Trump in director Ali Abbasi’s The Apprentice, slammed the Republican presidential nominee in a conversation for The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast shared on Sunday, marking the latest Trump criticism issued by Sebastian amid the film’s release.

“There’s people that are going to say, ‘We don’t know what the truth is anymore.’ That’s the problem!” he said at Florida’s Miami Film Festival GEMS event, adding that Trump has “muddled it up so much”.

“You can create your own truth at this point, believe what you want, and that’s what people are doing,” he said.

Sebastian, a Romanian immigrant who moved to the US at 12 years old, said that he was partially drawn to the film because, to him, it’s about the American dream.

“The movie was asking the question, ‘What is the cost?’” he said. “And this man [Trump] was sort of a really good example of what can happen as a result when you lose who you are because you are so focused on one thing and that nothing else matters, not even your humanity.”

Donald Trump via Associated Press

The Apprentice initially struggled to find distribution amid threatened legal action from Trump’s team.

Sebastian suggested on Sunday that cinema might make more of a difference in shaping people’s views on Trump than, say, exhausting daily news reports about the Republican’s antics.

“It’s the experience of being with this person for two hours, and seeing where he’s coming from,” said Sebastian. “And really asking yourself at the end of this film, ‘Do you trust this person? Do you really trust that this guy is going to make a decision that’s going to be good for you or good for him?’”

He added: “There is one paranoid, scared little man that’s still out there fighting the good fight to get into the membership club of Manhattan and be put on a plaque on a wall. He ain’t caring about your situation. It’s that he’s got to get there first.”

